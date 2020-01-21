Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates Wife Tahira Kashyap's Birthday With Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:00s - Published Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates Wife Tahira Kashyap's Birthday With Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao Ayushmann Khurrana made his wife Tahira Kashyap's birthday special. Watch the video to have a glimpse of some of the inside videos from her birthday party.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates wife Tahira Kashyap's birthday with Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam and other stars Pictures from the star-studded bash have been shared by Tahira Kashyap on Instagram and she thanked...

Zee News - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Katrina's world RT @ZeeNews: #AyushmannKhurrana celebrates wife #TahiraKashyap's birthday with Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam an… 18 hours ago Zee News #AyushmannKhurrana celebrates wife #TahiraKashyap's birthday with Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Yam… https://t.co/VpgwOsTsBp 1 day ago