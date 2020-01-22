Global  

Cold-stunned iguanas expected to fall from Florida trees

Cold-stunned iguanas expected to fall from Florida trees

Cold-stunned iguanas expected to fall from Florida trees

The National Weather Service routinely warns people about falling rain, snow and hail, but temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida the forecasters warned residents Tuesday about falling iguanas.
Weather service issues alert for falling iguanas in Florida

As the weather gets colder in parts of the state, the cold-blooded animals slow down or become...
CBS News - Published

Frozen iguanas to start dropping from trees due to plummeting temperatures in Florida, forecasters warn

But don't approach stiff and lifeless creatures, experts say - they could thaw and attack
Independent - Published


