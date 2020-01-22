Global  

Self, Weber speak on fight at Sunflower Showdown





KU Head Coach Bill Self and K State Head Coach Bruce Weber speak following the Jan.

21, 2020, Sunflower Showdown game in which a fight broke out between players.

Video courtesy KSNT
0
