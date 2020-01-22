2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Design Preview

The 2021 GMC Canyon midsize truck will be the latest model to get the AT4 off-road treatment.

GMC introduced its first AT4 variant with the 2019 Sierra full-size pickup, and the adventure-ready treatment then spread to the Acadia, Sierra heavy-duty pickups, and now the Canyon.

Or the 2021 Canyon, the AT4 variant includes an off-road suspension, 4-wheel drive with a rear automatic locking differential, hill-descent system, and 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires on 17-inch wheels.

The 2021 Canyon AT4 also comes with extra underbody protection in the form of skid plates, including one that protects the transfer case.

Red recovery hooks on the front make the AT4 Canyon distinguishable from the rest of the pack, as does an exterior designed that aims to look bolder with a larger grille and dark chrome finishes.

Inside, the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 gets Kalahari stitching and “AT4” embroidered headrests.

The 2021 Canyon AT4 will come standard with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that makes 308 horsepower.

Optional is GM’s 2.8-liter turbodiesel 4-cylinder that makes 181 horsepower and a robust 369 lb-ft of torque.