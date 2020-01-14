aqua farming

Farm in jasper county is continuing to evolve and provide a unique product to it's customers.

You may remember triple b tilapia was a featured farm at the 2019 indiana state fair.

News 18's anna darling went up to demotte today to learn more about the business.

/nat/ it was another routine delivery for jeff martin to one of his regulars, better world market in west lafayette.

/nat/ "they're fish is really good quality."

Elaine wang is the general manager of the international food market.

They ordered a large shipment from triple b tilapia because the chinese new year is just around the corner.

"we tried to get more stuff for my customers to make it more convenient" the fish dumped into the tanks at better world market made the hour long journey down i-65 from martin's farm in demotte.

Not many people would equate fish farm with rural jasper county.

"the best part of being in northwest indiana is because we are landlocked" martin says he can bridge the gap with customers.

"by having midwest farmers now you reach the population that really want it and you reduce the cost for them to be able to get it to their location" stand up: most hoosier farmers are packed up and put away for the winter because right now it feels like 26 degrees outside...but you wouldn't know how cold it is outside when you're inside the farm because right now it's 80 degrees in here with 100 percent humidity.

And it's like that all year round "they're a tropical fish from central america and even over in egypt.

They're ideal water temperature is 82 to 84."

His direction for the fish farm has changed over three and a half years of operation.

"we thought at first it was just going to be a nursery-hatchery thing, then it was going to be grow out for food and at this point right now we're really moving into pond stocking" he says tilapia are a more holistic and natural way for people to control bacteria in their ponds compared to chemicals.

"educating people on different ways to farm, to have a healthier life and to take care of our environment in the best way we can" .

Anna darling news 18 martin gives tours of his farm to school groups and people interested in learning more about aqua- farming.

Find the link to learn more on our website wlfi.com.