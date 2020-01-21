What do people in Rochester think of gun control?

Thousands of people took to the virginia state capitol to protest proposed bills that could make it harder to purchase firearms. and considering the gun control debate is being had across the country á kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out people right here in rochester have their own opinions on the legislation.

Centuries later and we're still debating one amendement.

The "right of the people to keep and bear arms."

"the second amendment was put in by our founding fathers for very good reasons, so we could protect ourselves."

"i also think we need to have universal background checks, we need stricter rules in place, there are certain types of guns civilians don't need to have access to."

Judy olsen thinks the timing of this rally is insensitive.

"i think if they are trying to open a dialogue about gun rights, choosing to have a dialogue on martin luther king day is not appropriate."

Ralph hettig á the owner of wild goose sports á is not shy about sharing his opinion.

"if i was living down there, i'd definitely be there."

He says legislation is not the answer.

"how are you going to stop somebody who's a nut?

They are improperly raised, not taught how to get along with their neighbors.

Very little of it would do any good."

Olsen sees the issue much differently.

"certainly the constitution was made a long time ago, and that's why we have

