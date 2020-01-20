Senate Debates Impeachment Trial Rules For Nearly 13 Hours 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:12s - Published Senate Debates Impeachment Trial Rules For Nearly 13 Hours The first day of President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate crept late into the night on Tuesday, featuring contentious exchanges between the White House legal team and House managers acting as the prosecution, with senators voting along party lines to reject Democratic efforts to subpoena new witnesses.

