Senate Debates Impeachment Trial Rules For Nearly 13 Hours

Senate Debates Impeachment Trial Rules For Nearly 13 Hours

Senate Debates Impeachment Trial Rules For Nearly 13 Hours

The first day of President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate crept late into the night on Tuesday, featuring contentious exchanges between the White House legal team and House managers acting as the prosecution, with senators voting along party lines to reject Democratic efforts to subpoena new witnesses.
Senate Republicans plan speedy Trump trial

Senate Republicans plan to pass impeachment trial rules giving both the White House counsel and House...
Politico - Published

What next in Donald Trump's impeachment trial

The US Senate debated the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial into the early hours...
SBS - Published


Senate Approves Impeachment Trial Rules After Contentious Debate

The opening for the impeachment trial of President Trump kicked off with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell making concessions to ground rules.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:19Published

Guidelines Set For Senate Impeachment Trial

The first day of the Senate impeachment trial wrapped up just hours ago, with approval of the rules that will guide the proceedings ahead. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published

