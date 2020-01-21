McConnell, Schumer spar over Trump impeachment 'rules'
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:46s - Published
4 hours ago < > Embed
McConnell, Schumer spar over Trump impeachment 'rules'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Trump impeachment 'rules' he introduced in the Senate are modeled after those from the Clinton impeachment trial.
Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, before Tuesday's debate, said "the McConnell rules seem to be designed by President Trump, for President Trump."
Recent related news from verified sources
Senate Republicans are preparing to steamroll Democrats on the rules to govern the trial. Politico - Published 20 hours ago Also reported by • NPR • Delawareonline
New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer blasted the planned impeachment trial rules as a "cover-up"... FOXNews.com - Published 19 hours ago Also reported by • NPR
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources