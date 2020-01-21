Global  

McConnell, Schumer spar over Trump impeachment 'rules'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Trump impeachment &apos;rules&apos; he introduced in the Senate are modeled after those from the Clinton impeachment trial.

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, before Tuesday&apos;s debate, said &quot;the McConnell rules seem to be designed by President Trump, for President Trump.&quot;
McConnell and Schumer set for showdown on Trump's impeachment trial

Senate Republicans are preparing to steamroll Democrats on the rules to govern the trial.
Politico


Impeachment trial rules seem written in the White House, not the Senate, Schumer says

New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer blasted the planned impeachment trial rules as a "cover-up"...
FOXNews.com



Senate Approves Impeachment Trial Rules After Contentious Debate [Video]Senate Approves Impeachment Trial Rules After Contentious Debate

The opening for the impeachment trial of President Trump kicked off with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell making concessions to ground rules.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:19

Democrats call Senate impeachment rules a 'cover-up' [Video]Democrats call Senate impeachment rules a 'cover-up'

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, leading the U.S. House of Representatives team charged with arguing that President Donald Trump must be removed from office, on Tuesday said that the process being considered..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:30

