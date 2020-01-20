Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry Arrives In Canada

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry Arrives In Canada

Prince Harry Arrives In Canada

Britain’s Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to join his wife Meghan as the couple prepares for a new life.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry Touches Down in Canada to Reunite with Meghan & Archie!

Prince Harry steps off a plane at Vancouver International Airport on late Monday night (January 20)...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaSifyIndiaTimesReutersCTV NewsCBC.caE! OnlineUSATODAY.comAceShowbizFOXNews.com


Britain's Prince Harry leaves for Canada on Monday evening: The Telegraph

Britain's Prince Harry is understood to have left the United Kingdom for Canada on Monday evening, to...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndiaTimesCTV NewsAceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Royals issue legal threat over Canada paparazzi [Video]Royals issue legal threat over Canada paparazzi

Lawyers for Britain&apos;s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have issued a legal threat to media organizations over paparazzi that have followed them to Canada. They say photos of Meghan walking her..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Prince Harry In Canada After Possible Last Event As A Senior Royal [Video]Prince Harry In Canada After Possible Last Event As A Senior Royal

CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from Buckingham Palace.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.