'Marathi our state language, should be compulsory in schools': Chhagan Bhujbal

‘Marathi our state language, should be compulsory in schools’: Chhagan Bhujbal

‘Marathi our state language, should be compulsory in schools’: Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has backed Marathi language minister Subhash Desai’s call to make Marathi a compulsory subject in all schools in the state.
