Huge dust storm forces South Australian family to wait inside vehicle for nine minutes

A large dust storm swept through Truro, South Australia on January 22 forcing a family to stay in their parked vehicle for 9 minutes.

Erin, who filmed this footage, told Newsflare: "I was travelling from Truro to Sedan along the Sturt Highway.

"Obviously this was filmed on my phone but I also have dashcam footage showing approx 9 minutes parked with almost nil visibility.

When the dust lifted, I was shocked to find that we were parked very close to 3 other vehicles.

We had no idea they were there because we couldn't see them."