Union Minister Naqvi meets locals in Srinagar, says environment is positive 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:56s - Published Union Minister Naqvi meets locals in Srinagar, says environment is positive Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi interacted with locals in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk as part of the Modi government’s outreach programme. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this