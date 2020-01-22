Global  

'Adapting and mutating': Latest on Wuhan virus

As the death toll and countries affected by the new China coronavirus continues to grow, so too are fears and speculation about a global pandemic.

Here&apos;s a breakdown of what we know, and what to look out for next.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
