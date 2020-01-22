Sunderland chef who spends thousands on plastic surgery intimidates dates with looks

A 20-something chef, who has already spent £17,000 cosmetically enhancing his looks, has likened his latest hair transplant - to cover hereditary premature balding - to having a 'seven hour haircut.'

First experimenting with Botox injections and face fillers, used to smooth out lines, when he was only 22, Mike Bute, 27, of Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, lives with his mum, so he can use the money he would have needed for rent to fund treatments.