Kate launches a national survey on early childhood

The Duchess of Cambridge had launched a national survey on early childhood as she visited Birmingham Science Museum on Tuesday to meet and play with young children.

Kate described the early years development of children as life's most "crucial" moment for "future health and happiness".

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn