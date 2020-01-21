Global  

Kate launches a national survey on early childhood

Kate launches a national survey on early childhood

Kate launches a national survey on early childhood

The Duchess of Cambridge had launched a national survey on early childhood as she visited Birmingham Science Museum on Tuesday to meet and play with young children.

Kate described the early years development of children as life's most "crucial" moment for "future health and happiness".

Report by Etemadil.

Kate Middleton launches landmark survey into early childhood

'The survey aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood,' Kensington Palace states
Independent - Published


