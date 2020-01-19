SC refuses to stay CAA, may set up 5-judge constitution bench to hear pleas | OneIndia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:17s - Published SC refuses to stay CAA, may set up 5-judge constitution bench to hear pleas | OneIndia News Naseeruddin Shah lauds Deepika Padukone's courage & calls Anupam Kher 'not serious, Rajnath Singh says J&K youth are nationalists, Naqvi says there is positivity in Kashmir, Centre gets 4 weeks to respond to petitions on Citizenship Act, SC refuses to stay implementation of CAA and more news

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like