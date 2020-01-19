Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

SC refuses to stay CAA, may set up 5-judge constitution bench to hear pleas | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:17s - Published < > Embed
SC refuses to stay CAA, may set up 5-judge constitution bench to hear pleas | OneIndia News

SC refuses to stay CAA, may set up 5-judge constitution bench to hear pleas | OneIndia News

Naseeruddin Shah lauds Deepika Padukone's courage & calls Anupam Kher 'not serious, Rajnath Singh says J&K youth are nationalists, Naqvi says there is positivity in Kashmir, Centre gets 4 weeks to respond to petitions on Citizenship Act, SC refuses to stay implementation of CAA and more news
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vaakpathi

காவிக்கவி அகத்தியன் RT @BJP4Karnataka: In a BIG blow to @INCIndia and its Allies, the #SupremeCourt refuses to grant any stay on the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct.… 5 seconds ago

Ramyavaran

Ramyavaran RT @OpIndia_com: SC refuses to stay implementation of CAA, directs all High Courts not to hear any CAA related petition https://t.co/TFtv48… 16 seconds ago

itsMasalaMarkay

Masala Markay India's top court refuses to stay divisive citizenship law, gives govt more time to explain https://t.co/sKY8O0qIlZ https://t.co/eRHS4g98rF 30 seconds ago

idee_kenkyu

Voltaireの批判精神 RT @RT_com: India’s Supreme Court refuses to suspend citizenship act, gives govt 4 weeks to respond to petitions https://t.co/0oJ6JFusSo h… 3 minutes ago

lokesharpit

lokesh derwal RT @rrthakur: #अमित_शाह_चुनौती_स्वीकार_है Supreme Court of #Modi Govt Refuses to Stay Citizenship Act https://t.co/M57yJRWx7M 3 minutes ago

Neo23716584

Neo RT @rahulpassi: #BREAKING : Top Court Refuses To Stay Citizenship Act. 😭 Reaction : https://t.co/z5rl76Zs0M 3 minutes ago

synchronise1857

Jyoti Singh Top Court Refuses To Stay Citizenship Act, Centre Has 4 Weeks To Respond https://t.co/iccGk2KjmY via @ndtv 3 minutes ago

KVajpayaee

KATYAYAN VAJPAYEE #constitutionofindia #भक्तों_की_सूजी_है #मेरा_PM_झूठा_है #CAA_NRCProtests #CAA #CAA_NRC #CAA_NRC_NPR… https://t.co/K9yrl1gUqx 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

SC refuses to stay CAA, gives 4 weeks to Centre to respond to pleas on CAA | Oneindia News [Video]SC refuses to stay CAA, gives 4 weeks to Centre to respond to pleas on CAA | Oneindia News

IN A BREATHER FOR THE MODI GOVERNMENT, THE SC HAS REFUSED TO STAY THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP ACT AFTER A CLUTCH OF PETITIONS SOUGHT ITS WITHDRAWAL OR DELAY AS THEY ARGUE THAT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:00Published

Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises 10-point guarantee card| OneIndia News [Video]Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises 10-point guarantee card| OneIndia News

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shares 10-point guarantee card, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says Citizenship law was 'unnecessary', Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting over Sai Baba birthplace row on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.