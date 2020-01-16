US President Donald Trump offers to mediate the Kashmir issue once again | Oneindia News

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS BACK WITH HIS OLD OFFER...TRUMP HAS ONCE AGAIN OFFERED TO MEDIATE ON THE SENSITIVE KASHMIR ISSUE DESPITE THE FACT THAT INDIA HAS TIME AND AGAIN MAINTAINED THAT IT'S AN INTERNAL MATTER WHICH REQUIRES NO INTERFERENCE AND CN BE RESOLVED BILATERALLY.

IN HIS MEETING WITH THE PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN ON THE SIDELINES OF THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM TRUMP SAID THAT US IS WATCHING THE DEVELOPMENTS BETWEEN INDIA AND PAKISTAN OVER KASHMIR "VERY CLOSELY" AND REPEATED HIS OFFER TO HELP RESOLVE THE LONGSTANDING DISPUTE BETWEEN THE TWO NEIGHBOURS.