Katerina Sakellaropoulou: High court judge becomes Greece's first female president

Katerina Sakellaropoulou: High court judge becomes Greece's first female president

Katerina Sakellaropoulou: High court judge becomes Greece's first female president

Men dominate in the top-level political positions in Greece, so this is a big deal.

Recent related news from verified sources

Greece: Top judge set to become first female president

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A high court judge is set to become Greece’s first female president after...
Seattle Times - Published

Top judge elected as Greece’s first female president

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — High court judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou has been elected as Greece’s...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

YayiYayamYandeh

ŸÄNDËH RT @CNN: High court judge and human rights advocate Katerina Sakellaropoulou has been elected Greece's first female president by parliament… 1 minute ago

Jessica_HABA

🦄 RT @nowthisnews: Greece elected its first woman president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, on Wednesday, Jan 22. The high court judge and human r… 1 minute ago

BellaKristela

DarkAngel🔮👩🏼‍🎤🎶🔮 RT @euronews: Men dominate the top-level political positions in #Greece, but this high court judge just became the country's first female p… 3 minutes ago

PoojaDante

Pooja Dantewadia RT @WomenMPs_India: High court judge & human rights advocate #KaterinaSakellaropoulou has been elected #Greece's first female president. Sh… 4 minutes ago

LeadingLadiesAF

Leading Ladies Africa In rare display of unity, Parliament overwhelmingly elects High court judge and human rights advocate, Katerina Sak… https://t.co/Dpm5iWhXD3 5 minutes ago


