Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Exhausted stray dog gets rescued in an unusual way.

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:45s - Published < > Embed
Exhausted stray dog gets rescued in an unusual way.

Exhausted stray dog gets rescued in an unusual way.

To help us save more lives, please join our team with a small donation: https://www.HopeForPaws.org - Thanks!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Puppy rescued after falling down 20ft-deep sewer in west India [Video]Puppy rescued after falling down 20ft-deep sewer in west India

A two-year-old stray dog that fell into 20ft-deep sewer was pulled out to safety after 48 hours by a team of rescuers in Maharashtra, India. The incident took place on November 24 in Nashik. The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.