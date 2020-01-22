Stormzy fights the tears during performance of Lessons 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s - Published Stormzy fights the tears during performance of Lessons Stormzy was almost reduced to tears when he performed 'Lessons - a song about his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama over the weekend. 0

