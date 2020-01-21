Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise

China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise

The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday, as health officials warned the virus has the potential to mutate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Outbreak from new virus rises to 440 in China, with 9 dead

BEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday that the number of cases of a new virus has risen to 440 and...
Seattle Times - Published

Biotron shares start to run on potential ties to coronavirus

Biotron Ltd (ASX:BIT) until recently, was capturing investors’ attention through its BIT225 drug,...
Proactive Investors - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaggieP31069

MIP34🍃💚🍃 🌱☮🕊🕊️ So they should all start panicking if Trump says it's under control. Trump: The US has potential outbreak of deadl… https://t.co/svXeAvsQde 5 hours ago

ATCC_LGC

LGC in partnership with ATCC RT @MackayIM: "There has been “limited” human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus that has struck in China, mainly small clusters in… 10 hours ago

samoa_observer

Samoa Observer The Health Ministry says it is preparing for the potential threat of a new virus strain originating in China is spr… https://t.co/DBOKzM3ovG 19 hours ago

minion__13

Carl RT @C_Barraud: Another potential drag on Chinese growth ⬇ 🇨🇳 #China says 17 new cases in virus outbreak, Wuhan to restrict large gathering… 3 days ago

C_Barraud

Christophe Barraud🛢 Another potential drag on Chinese growth ⬇ 🇨🇳 #China says 17 new cases in virus outbreak, Wuhan to restrict large… https://t.co/5riJMjwuR0 3 days ago

ProvaEducation

Prova Education “We need to prepare ourselves.” @WHO warns hospitals worldwide that there is potential for the #coronavirus infec… https://t.co/o4ii0DaH4R 1 week ago

AymanMatNews

Ayman Mat News WHO says new China coronavirus could spread, warns hospitals worldwide.. World on alert for potential spread of n… https://t.co/QgZh4sWOMU 1 week ago

ADFmagazine

ADF Magazine World Health Organization #WHO warns hospitals worldwide of new China coronavirus potential to spread - https://t.co/bO5VNolKhh 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Asia steps up defences as China confirms sixth coronavirus death [Video]Asia steps up defences as China confirms sixth coronavirus death

Nations increase fever checks at airports amid fears of a bigger outbreak of the virus that causes pneumonia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.