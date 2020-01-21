China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise
The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday, as health officials warned the virus has the potential to mutate.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|BEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday that the number of cases of a new virus has risen to 440 and...
Seattle Times - Published
|Biotron Ltd (ASX:BIT) until recently, was capturing investors’ attention through its BIT225 drug,...
Proactive Investors - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources