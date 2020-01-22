Global  

MLK Town Hall Meeting

I'm john mercer.

Thanks for joining us for news 12 now at 11.

Today is martin luther king, jr. day.

But all week long the unity group of chattanooga has been honoring his legacy with a birthday celebration week.

Tonight, people gathered at the orchard knob missionary baptist church for a town hall meeting.

There was music and a panel of living legends.

Those were sherman matthews, joanne favors, johnny holloway, dr. tommie brown and rev.

Paul mcdaniel.

The panel took questions from people in the audience.

Several questions and comments surrounded education and the younger generation.

> "there's been a lot of reform when it comes to education in education, but it really hasn't resulted in the general students in being, improving and that is my concern."

"nobody has the seceret, but i believe that if you would love and care for them, share with them some if them will come forth and take up our work and carry on.

There's going to be a need for every generation and so we're trying to work it out."

The unity group holds m-l-k events every year.

.

Today the city also




