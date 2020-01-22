Sajid Javid: UK to press on with digital services tax

Chancellor Sajid Javid insisted the UK would press ahead with its digital services tax despite international opposition.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he acknowledged that an internationally-agreed process would be the way forward, but the UK would introduce its own tax in April as a temporary measure.

The Chancellor said: “We plan to go ahead with our digital services tax in April.

It’s important, as we said at the time when we first introduced it to Parliament and legislated for it, it is a proportionate tax.

“It is a tax that is deliberately designed as a temporary tax, it will fall away once there is an international solution.”