Middle Georgia honors MLK Day.

In other local news: people in macon marched downtown to honor the life and legacy of doctor martin luther king junior.

There were four different marches throughout the day.

Each one led hundreds to the government center for the honorary wreath laying ceremony.

M-l-k day is a federal holiday designated as a day of acknowledgment, but also a day of service.

The dr. martin luther king, jr. commission kicks off its year of remembrances at rosa parks square.

We hope that the community sees that this as a true day of service you know a day of action of day to give back as we remember the legacy of such a great man who was slain near away before his time and also a reminder of all the things that you know that you stood for it and how we can continue his legacy dr. king became a member of alpha phi alpha fraternity in 1952.

Vineville united methodist church held it's annual martin luther king junior day breakfast.

The time was also spent highlighting the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment.

Those in attendance were treated to a video tribute, music and a short play.

They also heard from several speakers, which included n-p-r radio host leah fleming.

One of the speakers was young, but he is old enough to understand dr. king's legacy.

"i don't cut off my love to any age, any race, and sex.

If it's c1 3 b13 a female, if it's a male, if it's black, white, chinese, it doesn't matter."

The m-l-k breakfast committee has been holding the event since 1990.

Georgia power employees used the day to give back.

The citizens of georgia power employee volunteer chapter from macon worked with habitat for humanity in macon.

Habitat is building a home in the lynmore community right now, and georgia power employees gave a helping hand.

The company says this is how they honor doctor king.

"giving back, creating legacy, making the communities better.

"giving back, creating legacy, making the communities better. And georgia power, the small way that we can do that, that's what we want to do and that's what we want to make everyone aware of is that we want to make the communities better just simply because we are here."

Georgia power says since 2005, more than 14-thousand georgia power employees have volunteered in over three hundred individual m-l-k day of service projects.

In warner robins, residents also remembered doctor king at union grove baptist church.

Youth groups from various organizations showcased poems, skits, and dances.

This year, community leaders expressed the importance of registering for the 2020 census.

Tehy encourage everyone to make sure they do their part as dr. martin luther king would want them to.

This could impact programs such as the head start programs, free or reduced lunches at school, snap benefits, section 8 housing, vouchers in the medicaid program, could greatly affect the program.

The n-a-a-c-p houston county branch has held the annual event for over 50 years.

And here's a look from downtown cochran, where the city held a parade in tribute to m-lk.

Despite the cold weather, a lot people were out to honor dr. king.