Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Selena Gomez lands third number one on U.S. albums chart

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Selena Gomez lands third number one on U.S. albums chartSelena Gomez has scored her third number one album in the U.S.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Selena Gomez's 'Rare' Is Number One on the Billboard 200 Chart!

Selena Gomez is on top of the charts. The “Look at Her Now” star arrived at No. 1 on the...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Lewis Capaldi beats Selena Gomez to UK album chart number one


ContactMusic - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Selena Gomez's 'Rare' on Track to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart | Billboard News [Video]Selena Gomez's 'Rare' on Track to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart | Billboard News

Selena Gomez’s new studio album 'Rare' is aiming for a possible No. 1 debut on next week’s Billboard 200 chart.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:10Published

Billie Eilish To Sing James Bond Theme Song For 'No Time To Die' [Video]Billie Eilish To Sing James Bond Theme Song For 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish reveals she's producing the theme song for the next James Bond film. Gigi Hadid goes to court. Justin Bieber reacts to Roddy Ricch The Box nabbing the number 1 spot. Plus, Selena Gomez..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.