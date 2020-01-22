Global  

Senate approves rules for Trump impeachment trial

Senate approves rules for Trump impeachment trial

Senate approves rules for Trump impeachment trial

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate voted early on Wednesday on party lines to approve the rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, rejecting Democratic efforts to obtain evidence and ensure witnesses are heard.

Libby Hogan reports.
