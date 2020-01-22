Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visits Kashmir as part of outreach programme| OneIndia News

Global  

BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is the first Union Minister to reach out to Kashmir after Home Minister Amit Shah asked his party colleagues to connect with the people there who have witnessed over 5 months of shutdown since the abrogation of Article 370 that scrapped the erstwhile state's special status.

Naqvi is the first NDA minister to be in Kashmir ahead of at least 4 other Union Ministers who are expected to be in the UT subsequently as part of the Centre's outreach campaign.
