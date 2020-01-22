Report: Cost of EV v. gas vehicle is balancing out

michael taylor RT @tfoale: @lunaperla @lisanandy An actuarial value can be put on an average life and used to justify these regulations. It's how the seat… 4 hours ago

QuantumChoices #FBPE 🔶️ @lunaperla @lisanandy An actuarial value can be put on an average life and used to justify these regulations. It's… https://t.co/3qpkOdRjR7 12 hours ago

Fulcrum Out-of-service vehicles cost carriers an average of $900 - not counting fines and repairs! Learn how mobile DVIRs… https://t.co/3HMZXMWmQO 1 day ago

Yair Crane Global Fleet, The Executive Network report on #Fleet #Electrification in Latin America by @danielblandbiz… https://t.co/1KmRpRcOTP 2 days ago

kwamz RT @PaperSmock: When you want to buy a car, one thing you want to know is how much it’ll cost you to run the vehicle annually; repairs, mai… 5 days ago

PaperSmock When you want to buy a car, one thing you want to know is how much it’ll cost you to run the vehicle annually; repa… https://t.co/cIaN1uo6N6 5 days ago