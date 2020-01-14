Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Oprah Winfrey insists documentary exit unrelated to Russell Simmons pressure

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Oprah Winfrey insists documentary exit unrelated to Russell Simmons pressure

Oprah Winfrey insists documentary exit unrelated to Russell Simmons pressure

Oprah Winfrey insists her exit from an upcoming documentary detailing the sex assault allegations against Russell Simmons should not be considered a "victory lap" for the disgraced music mogul.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oprah Winfrey on #MeToo Documentary Exit: This Is Not a Victory for Russell Simmons

During an appearance on 'CBS This Morning', the media titan stresses that she did not make the...
AceShowbiz - Published

Winfrey details her decision to withdraw from Simmons film

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey said Friday that Russell Simmons attempted to pressure her about her...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JNC_1982

💝🌹I❤️my nieces💝🌹 RT @ETCanada: .@Oprah says that her dropping out of documentary featuring sexual misconduct accusations against #RussellSimmons is "not a v… 3 hours ago

noahcameron21

Noah Cameron Oprah Winfrey insists exit from Sundance documentary ‘not a victory’ for Russell… https://t.co/C33JW2TTUI 9 hours ago

DesignWorlds

Design Your World Oprah Winfrey insists exit from Sundance documentary ‘not a victory’ for Russell… https://t.co/YatHNG5ovk 9 hours ago

WebMarketShop1

Web Market Shop Oprah Winfrey insists exit from Sundance documentary ‘not a victory’ for Russell… https://t.co/wjLZ4yBkAT 10 hours ago

NewAmarillyan

Amarillyan Oprah Winfrey insists exit from Sundance documentary ‘not a victory’ for Russell… https://t.co/Sdw79B2hDa 10 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Oprah Winfrey insists documentary exit unrelated to Russell Simmons pressure - https://t.co/oPCSIpVjug 15 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Oprah Winfrey insists documentary exit unrelated to Russell Simmons pressure – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/y2fs9NpcnT 16 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Oprah Winfrey insists documentary exit unrelated to Russell Simmons pressure… https://t.co/5qDEifjoTr 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oprah Opens Up About Her Sundance Doc Exit | THR News [Video]Oprah Opens Up About Her Sundance Doc Exit | THR News

Oprah Winfrey explained why she took her name off of Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering's Sundance-bound documentary, 'On the Record,' about sexual assault in the music industry.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:37Published

50 Cent Big Ups Oprah For Stepping Away From Russell Simmons Sexual Assault Doc [Video]50 Cent Big Ups Oprah For Stepping Away From Russell Simmons Sexual Assault Doc

50 Cent is evidently pleased Oprah Winfery is no longer executive producing a forthcoming documentary about Russell Simmons. On Friday (January 10), only hours after the news broke Winfrey had stepped..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.