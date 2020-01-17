Global  

Anthem auditions under way for Red Sox spring training games

Singers were giving it their best shot Tuesday as they auditioned to sing the national anthem at Red Sox spring training games in Fort Myers this season.
PEOPLE GIVING IT THEIR BEST SHOTAS THEY AUDITIONED TO SING THENATIONAL ANTHEM AT THE RED SOXSPRING TRAINING GAMES IN FORTMYERS THIS SEASOFOX 4 PHOTOJOURNALIST KARANDEARDORFF SPENT THE DAY AT JETBLUE PARK AT FENWAY SOUTHTHE TEAM HAS 15 AVAILABLEPOSITIONS OPEN.

CURRENTLY, 60PEOPLE HAVE SIGNED UP, NOTINCLUDING WALKUPS, AND AGESRANGE FROM 10 TO 70!

IF YOUTHINK YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAK




