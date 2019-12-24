Girl Breaks Her Own World Record for Longest Hair, Which Takes an Hour to Comb

A 17-year-old girl from Gujarat, Nilanshi Patel broke her own Guinness world record of having the...



Recent related videos from verified sources Explaining the Belgian government crisis...in under 3 minutes The country remains without a government, and critical decisions on the climate crisis, budget and migration are on hold. The question is - will they beat their own score? From 2010-2011 Belgium got.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:22Published 2 days ago 10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records 10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records. 10. The record for the tallest stack of Hanukkah donuts was set in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018. Members of the Jewish Life Center stacked more than.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:32Published on December 24, 2019