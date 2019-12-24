Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Girl Breaks Her Own World Record for Longest Hair, Which Takes an Hour to Comb

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Girl Breaks Her Own World Record for Longest Hair, Which Takes an Hour to Comb

Girl Breaks Her Own World Record for Longest Hair, Which Takes an Hour to Comb

India’s “Rapunzel” broke her own record for longest hair.

Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

17-year-old Gujarat teenager breaks own record for world's longest hair

A 17-year-old girl from Gujarat, Nilanshi Patel broke her own Guinness world record of having the...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Confusing_Girl

Tuk Utuk Hamtaro 🏃 7⃣ RT @Independent: BTS star Jimin's solo single breaks streaming record https://t.co/n2oIe8NU8x 20 hours ago

HairandBeautyPR

Hair and Beauty PR 💄✂️💋 RT @SeanDowlingTV: Imagine combing your hair for an HOUR! 💇‍♀️ @buzz60 @usatodayvideo #HairLove #hairandbeauty #hairstyle #worldrecord http… 6 days ago

SeanDowlingTV

Sean Dowling Imagine combing your hair for an HOUR! 💇‍♀️ @buzz60 @usatodayvideo #HairLove #hairandbeauty #hairstyle #worldrecord https://t.co/d4GVkc3zQD 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Explaining the Belgian government crisis...in under 3 minutes [Video]Explaining the Belgian government crisis...in under 3 minutes

The country remains without a government, and critical decisions on the climate crisis, budget and migration are on hold. The question is - will they beat their own score? From 2010-2011 Belgium got..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:22Published

10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records [Video]10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records

10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records. 10. The record for the tallest stack of Hanukkah donuts was set in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018. Members of the Jewish Life Center stacked more than..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.