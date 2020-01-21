Global  

Police: 3 injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall on Las Vegas Strip

Police have confirmed that 3 people have non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting inside Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday night.

Sean DeLancey has the latest.
Injuries Reported as Police Respond to Shooting at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas


RIA Nov. - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


WWE superstar Asuka was on the scene for Las Vegas shooting and survived by hiding in a shop

Three people were injured in Las Vegas during a shooting at Fashion Show Mall on Tuesday night. One...
talkSPORT - Published


brittanyzucker

Brittany Zucker RT @LVMPD: The LVMPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Fashion Show Mall and two persons are reported injured. Officers are… 2 minutes ago

tracym81

Tracy Fx McNeil RT @teamtrace: Three people were wounded in a shooting at a shopping center last night across the street from where the gun industry's larg… 2 minutes ago

amadmavworld

Deplorable GTW Police confirm multiple people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas https://t.co/2uTvqimA5w 9 minutes ago

SenoraWrites

Senora Harris Police confirm multiple people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas @News3LV https://t.co/Knic5AE95L 20 minutes ago

lisheyjohnson

Li Shey RT @FOX5Vegas: All victims are expected to survive after a shooting in a mall on the Las Vegas Strip. @chrisredreports brings you the detai… 22 minutes ago

TristaniMegan

🖤🌷Elizabeth / Austin🌷🖤 Police confirm multiple people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas https://t.co/xMRMwO508p 26 minutes ago

MAGAPATRIOT_TGM

MAGA PATRIOT RT @RL9631: Police confirm multiple people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas https://t.co/2EPc7Iz2t5 30 minutes ago

SENSIMILLIEA

PRINCESS📯👑🌟OF LOVE ♥️🃏🗞 RT @WVTM13: Police: 3 injured after fight turned shooting at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas https://t.co/uMGf0r2zve 31 minutes ago


Fashion Show Mall Shooting: Witnesses describe frantic scene [Video]Fashion Show Mall Shooting: Witnesses describe frantic scene

Witnesses who were inside the Fashion Show mall during the shooting describe a frantic scene: people running, hiding in backs of stores and texting their loved ones.

Gun industry gathers in Las Vegas for SHOT Show [Video]Gun industry gathers in Las Vegas for SHOT Show

The gun industry is gathering in Las Vegas for its annual trade show. SHOT Show takes place at Sands Expo Convention Center through Jan. 24. The event kicks off on Tuesday, one day after pro-gun..

