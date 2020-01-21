Police: 3 injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall on Las Vegas Strip

Brittany Zucker RT @LVMPD: The LVMPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Fashion Show Mall and two persons are reported injured. Officers are… 2 minutes ago

Tracy Fx McNeil RT @teamtrace: Three people were wounded in a shooting at a shopping center last night across the street from where the gun industry's larg… 2 minutes ago

Deplorable GTW Police confirm multiple people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas https://t.co/2uTvqimA5w 9 minutes ago

Senora Harris Police confirm multiple people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas @News3LV https://t.co/Knic5AE95L 20 minutes ago

Li Shey RT @FOX5Vegas: All victims are expected to survive after a shooting in a mall on the Las Vegas Strip. @chrisredreports brings you the detai… 22 minutes ago

🖤🌷Elizabeth / Austin🌷🖤 Police confirm multiple people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas https://t.co/xMRMwO508p 26 minutes ago

MAGA PATRIOT RT @RL9631: Police confirm multiple people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas https://t.co/2EPc7Iz2t5 30 minutes ago