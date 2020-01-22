Dior's Grecian goddesses kick off Paris fashion extravaganza

Christian Dior took the fashion world back to ancient Greece on Monday (January 20) with vapourous peplum-style gowns and shimmering golden numbers at its Haute Couture show, part of a twice-yearly showcase of one-of-a-kind outfits by top designers in Paris.

Some models showed off glittering fringed looks fit for the movie awards season while others wafted down the runway in more delicate, translucent styles with flowing capes, as Hollywood stars Sigourney Weaver, Uma Thurman and Kirstin Scott Thomas looked on.

Haute Couture Week, which runs until Jan.

23, is a display of hand-crafted creations by a small club of fashion labels - designs usually bought by a single client and tailored just for them.

Many of the Dior looks came in muted tones, and shades of turquoise and plum, toga-style dresses with braided belts or collars.

Within the grounds of Paris' Rodin museum, guests sat inside a giant sculpture of a "mother goddess" by American artist Judy Chicago.

She also created banners alongside the runway bearing messages such as "What if women ruled the world?" Dior's womenswear designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, who previously worked for Valentino, has sought to put a feminist stamp on her designs since arriving at the LVMH -owned brand in 2016, and has collaborated with different artists and writers for every show.

Dior is one of the bigger labels on display during Haute Couture Week, and is backed by the vast resources of its parent group.

Some smaller ones hit hurdles as they prepared for their shows - strikes crippled French transport throughout December and affected industry suppliers and deliveries.

(Production: Noemie Olive, Michaela Cabrera, Lisa Giles-Keddie)