MLK Celebration

Participants marched to the state house and among them was bernie sanders and elizabeth warren and joe biden and pete buttigieg and amy klobuchar and tom steyer.

They joined a crowd of tens of thousands marching to the state house.

>> jon bruce: at home 10 day mlk celebration at charleston with two events this morning.

>> tessa spencer: hundreds of business and community leaders will be at breakfast and brooke schwieters is live at the gaillard center with more.

Good morning.

>> brooke schwieters: good morning.

People are just starting to come into this annual mlk business and professional practice.

Behindme you see people chatting and getting ready to go into the event.

This 10 days of celebrating the honorable mlk, jr. here at charleston .

This event kicking off in a couple of minutes and kicking off about right now.

Along with mayor tecklenburg, nearly 700 community leaders and business ownersare expected at this morning's event .

Mickey bakst is a local restaurant owner dedicated to feeding homeless and working with at risk teens and he and real talk real action real results, r3, inc.

Better known as artery inc.

Will receive the mayor joseph p.

Riley vision award which is dedicated to the charleston former mayor.

The events are organized by why these ywca of greater charleston and dedicated to eliminating racism and promoting peace about the lowcountry.

The more than a week long celebration rounded out after the breakfast with the mlk youth summit which will happen this morning at the gaillard center at 9:00 a.m.

.

If headed to this event, parking for both is available at the gaillard center parking garage at calhoun street.

The breakfast is sold out this morning.

If you are able to have a ticket already,




