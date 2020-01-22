Global  

Barnett: Bale loan move ridiculous

Barnett: Bale loan move ridiculous

Barnett: Bale loan move ridiculous

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has dismissed the prospect of a loan move away from Real Madrid for his client.
