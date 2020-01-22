Eye On Health: Opioid Addiction

Dr. Caesar Deleo talks about the treatment for people dealing with opioid addiction.

Carla Biscardi RT @philadao : Our office will no longer prosecute people for mere possession of addiction treatment medications that contain buprenorphine.… 5 hours ago

Livorno Mullet stan account RT @BrookeM_Feldman : Number of people I know who died due to a buprenorphine overdose: 0 Number of people I know who died due to a heroin… 5 hours ago

Dana L. Lyons RT @kennedystewart : Too many people in Vancouver, & in communities across Canada, are dying bec of a toxic drug supply. As we discuss menta… 5 hours ago

Eric Moffitt 🎼💊💉🥋🤼‍♂️🔙 Smart man. This is something I wish we could have as a universal policy. https://t.co/zVqMD7N0pF 4 hours ago

Mrs.Opie RT @RepJoeKennedy : A week after forgetting to renew the public health emergency for the opioid epidemic, @realDonaldTrump intentionally mov… 1 hour ago