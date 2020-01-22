Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

BTS Announces 2020 'Map of the Soul' World Tour

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
BTS Announces 2020 'Map of the Soul' World Tour

BTS Announces 2020 'Map of the Soul' World Tour

BTS announced its "Map of the Soul" tour on Wednesday.

The first performance is scheduled to be held in Seoul on April 11.

According to CNN, the group will then head to North America, Europe, and Japan.

They will play at least 17 different venues from Toronto to Tokyo.

Members of their fan group shared their excitement and concern over availability of tickets at the news.

The album, "Map of the Soul: 7" is scheduled to drop on February 21.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BTS to head out on Map of the Soul world tour in April


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •IndependentJust JaredBillboard.comJust Jared Jr



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheWin07150686

The Wings RT @ElvisDuranShow: #BTS Announces 'Map Of The Soul' World Tour: See The Dates 😱 https://t.co/EOSMyIqH1O https://t.co/Ca1Z6Y026a 4 hours ago

ncamjoun

RM RT @OnAirWithRyan: WHO'S EXCITED? #BTS #BTSARMY @bts_bighit https://t.co/qWD3FFOaBh 12 hours ago

lachitae

kassyyyyyy⁷ RT @iHeartRadio: 10/10 plan on spending all of my money on @BTS_twt's world tour, hbu? 💜 https://t.co/fCR4OtzcYv 23 hours ago

love4_kaori

K♡♡ RT @1027KIISFM: .@BTS_twt's coming to #LosAngeles on their #MapOfTheSoulTour! Will you see the show? #MapOfTheSoul7 #Army #BTS #BTSArmy h… 1 day ago

NitnotNidnud

Syahnida Areo. S RT @daebakbox: @BTS_twt has announced the Map of the Soul Tour! 🥳 💜🎤🎶 Who plans to grab a ticket? Let us know which show you're going to a… 1 day ago

daebakbox

daebakbox @BTS_twt has announced the Map of the Soul Tour! 🥳 💜🎤🎶 Who plans to grab a ticket? Let us know which show you're g… https://t.co/iGfjFoZhBs 2 days ago

ChayaneCarmo

chayane carmo RT @idolator: These Kings! @BTS_twt is heading out on another world tour this year: https://t.co/u6idtueJCd https://t.co/8TsgAH60CZ 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS announces 2020 World Tour [Video]BTS announces 2020 World Tour

The Map of the Soul Tour will take the band to North America, Europe, Canada, Korea and Japan.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published

BTS Announces 2020 World Tour [Video]BTS Announces 2020 World Tour

BTS Announces 2020 World Tour The Map of the Soul Tour will take the band to North America, Europe, Canada, Korea and Japan. The K-pop group also announced their next album, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL :..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.