John Abraham's 'killer look' in 'Mumbai saga' wows social media

John Abraham's 'killer look' in 'Mumbai saga' wows social media

John Abraham's 'killer look' in 'Mumbai saga' wows social media

Actor John Abraham makes a killer, all-black style statement in the new still of his upcoming gangster drama "Mumbai Saga", and netizens are going gaga over it.
