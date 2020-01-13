John Abraham's 'killer look' in 'Mumbai saga' wows social media 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:58s - Published John Abraham's 'killer look' in 'Mumbai saga' wows social media Actor John Abraham makes a killer, all-black style statement in the new still of his upcoming gangster drama "Mumbai Saga", and netizens are going gaga over it.

