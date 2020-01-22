BTS Announces 2020 'Map of the Soul' World Tour

BTS announced its "Map of the Soul" tour on Wednesday.

The first performance is scheduled to be held in Seoul on April 11.

According to CNN, the group will then head to North America, Europe, and Japan.

They will play at least 17 different venues from Toronto to Tokyo.

Members of their fan group shared their excitement and concern over availability of tickets at the news.

The album, "Map of the Soul: 7" is scheduled to drop on February 21.