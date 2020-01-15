China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:11s - Published According to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six. According to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources China: Possible that new virus could spread between humans BEIJING (AP) — The possibility that a new virus in central China could spread between humans cannot...

Seattle Times - Published 1 week ago



Rapid global response to the new coronavirus shows progress made since SARS Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Scientists think the new virus spreading rapidly through...

The Verge - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this JayMandos RT @AP: China confirms first case of new coronavirus in Hong Kong while transportation is halted in Wuhan, the city of 11 million people th… 12 minutes ago micah rivera Nine dead, 440 infected as China confirms Wuhan virus can be spread by humans https://t.co/Jvh2f13iug 17 minutes ago J9 RT @BenKTallmadge: Macau confirms first Wuhan virus as new disease looms over Hong Kong - https://t.co/b3IjO7mBSF 18 minutes ago creepy little book RT @Earthfiles: Linda's latest report is available now, on https://t.co/DrOA50sSZK "China Confirms Never-Before-Seen Wuhan Coronavirus Is… 20 minutes ago Mike the CatDad ⭐⭐⭐ RT @JohnBasham: FLASH: WUHAN CHINA, CITY OF 11 MILLION PLACED UNDER QUARANTINE DUE TO #CoronavirusOutbreak! @CDC Confirms First Case of Uni… 51 minutes ago Shivam Urkude Coronavirus: 17 Deaths in China, Wuhan’s Put Under Quarantine | Hong Kong Confirms 1st Case | Earth Indian https://t.co/Vw7NwXnicu 55 minutes ago