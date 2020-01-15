Global  

China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by Humans

China Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Can Be Spread by HumansAccording to CNN, the death toll due to the new virus in China has reached six.
China: Possible that new virus could spread between humans

BEIJING (AP) — The possibility that a new virus in central China could spread between humans cannot...
Seattle Times - Published

Rapid global response to the new coronavirus shows progress made since SARS

Rapid global response to the new coronavirus shows progress made since SARSPhoto by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Scientists think the new virus spreading rapidly through...
The Verge - Published


JayMandos

JayMandos RT @AP: China confirms first case of new coronavirus in Hong Kong while transportation is halted in Wuhan, the city of 11 million people th… 12 minutes ago

YowItsElline

micah rivera Nine dead, 440 infected as China confirms Wuhan virus can be spread by humans https://t.co/Jvh2f13iug 17 minutes ago

Jay9Hinch

J9 RT @BenKTallmadge: Macau confirms first Wuhan virus as new disease looms over Hong Kong - https://t.co/b3IjO7mBSF 18 minutes ago

CreepyLilBook

creepy little book RT @Earthfiles: Linda's latest report is available now, on https://t.co/DrOA50sSZK "China Confirms Never-Before-Seen Wuhan Coronavirus Is… 20 minutes ago

realcatdad23

Mike the CatDad ⭐⭐⭐ RT @JohnBasham: FLASH: WUHAN CHINA, CITY OF 11 MILLION PLACED UNDER QUARANTINE DUE TO #CoronavirusOutbreak! @CDC Confirms First Case of Uni… 51 minutes ago

urkude_shivam

Shivam Urkude Coronavirus: 17 Deaths in China, Wuhan’s Put Under Quarantine | Hong Kong Confirms 1st Case | Earth Indian https://t.co/Vw7NwXnicu 55 minutes ago


China closes off city of 11 million people [Video]China closes off city of 11 million people

Chinese state media has said the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains to contain a new virus that has killed 17 people. The state-owned People's Daily newspaper said in a tweet..

Local doctor discusses coronavirus amid reports of sickness spreading [Video]Local doctor discusses coronavirus amid reports of sickness spreading

Multiple countries are dealing with the coronavirus after reports of the virus originating in China. Dr. Daliah Wachs says she recommends getting checked if you are not feeling well.

