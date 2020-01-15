Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex threaten lawsuits over paparazzi shots in Canada
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex threaten lawsuits over paparazzi shots in Canada
Lawyers for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have threatened to sue British media bosses over the publication of photos featuring the new mum and their baby boy in a public park in Canada.
