Earthquake Hits Granada Hills Area 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:18s - Published Earthquake Hits Granada Hills Area The jolt was felt throughout Southern California, but did not cause any damages or injuries. DeMarco Morgan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this lolita alcocer RT @ABC7: #EARTHQUAKE: 3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Granada Hills area, USGS says. Did you feel it? https://t.co/Cwu4fQ09VS 56 minutes ago M. FitzhughCraig RT @abc7newsbayarea: A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Granada Hills area in Southern California last night, according to the USGS. htt… 3 hours ago ABC7 News A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Granada Hills area in Southern California last night, according to the USGS. https://t.co/LcRMXktyVF 3 hours ago Arnold Dillon 3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Granada Hills area https://t.co/1YgAJxMb1A via @abc7 4 hours ago Jo Our cat was going nuts the last 2 days & esp. this morning. The other cat was- call me when it hits 6.3. 3.6 Magni… https://t.co/LwG03hhdd0 4 hours ago 🇺🇸🇵🇷MAGA#PRO-LIFE#POTUS45#KAG2020 RT @wadibig: Earthquake Hits Granada Hills Area https://t.co/X0LxIlW1Nb 5 hours ago Jennifer Minor RT @Quakeprediction: 3.6 earthquake hits warning area NW of Los Angeles - Granada Hills, CA San Fernando, CA Santa Clarita, CA Calabasas,… 5 hours ago