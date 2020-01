"It's really empowering" KC's only woman owned and operated brewery shares recipe for success 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:32s - Published Courtney Servaes is inspiring other women to go big and live their dreams Courtney Servaes is inspiring other women to go big and live their dreams 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend "It's really empowering" KC's only woman owned and operated brewery shares recipe for success GOING SO SLOW.BACK TO YOU IN THE STUDIO.ROB: MAKING A NAME FOR HERSELFIN A MALE-DOMINATED FIELD.A SHAWNEE WOMAN IS ONE OF ONLY AFEW IN THE NATION TO OWN ANDOPERATE HER OWN BREWERY.I CAUGHT UP WITH HER TO SEE HOWSHE’S LIVING HER DREAM.AND ENCOURAGING OTHER WOMEN TODO THE SAME.COURTNEY: I WAS DETERMINED TONOT LET IT GET IN MY WAY.ROB: COURTNEY SERVEAS LEFT ASTABLE JOB TO PURSUE HER DREAM.COURTNEY: TRANSITIONING INTO NOTHAVING A FULL-TIME JOB WITH ACHECK EVERY WEEK AND BENEFIS,INSURANCE, RETIREMENT WASTERRIFIED RO -- WASTERRIFYING.ROB: COURTNEY STARTED SERVAESBREWING COMPANY IN SHAWNEE LASTAPRIL.THE ONLY WOMAN OPERATED BREWERYIN KANSAS CITY.SERVICE ENJOYS THE CREATIVEPROCESS OF BREWING.HER FLAVORS CHANGE EVERY WEEK.COURTNEY: IF IT IS SOMETHING YOUARE PASSIONATE ABOUT, SOMETHINGYOU LOVE, DO YOUR RESEARCH.BECOME BETTER.BETTER THAN THE MEN.ROB: SERVEAS’S BREWERY IS FAMILYFRIENDLY AND OFFERS CRAFT SODA.COURTNEY HAS QUICKLY BECOME ARESPECTED MEMBER OF THE BEERCOMMUNITY.COURTNEY: I BECAME SOMEONE GROWNMEN WERE ASKING QUESTIONS ABOUT.RO COURTNEY HAS BEEN EMBRACEDBY THE INDUSTRCOURTNEY: ME BEING A WOMAN NOTCARE -- THEY DID NOT CARE.IT DID NOT MATTER.ROB: COURTNEY’S TAPROOM MANAGERAND ASSISTANT BREWER ARE ALSO





