SAMSON, SHAW CALLED AS DHAWAN REPLACEMENT FOR NZ TOUR | Oneindia News

Team India's ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand has been announced and young opener Prithvi Shaw got his maiden ODI call-up.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee been included Shaw in the ODI team as a replacement to injured senior opener Shikhar Dhawan.

While Sanju Samson will be replacing the 34-year-old Delhi cricketer in the T20I side.