Hundreds protest tax reforms in Colombia 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published Hundreds protest tax reforms in Colombia Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Bogota on Tuesday to call on Colombian President Ivan Duque to abandon plans for tax reform. 0

