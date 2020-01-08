Global  

Foldable Motorola Razr to launch February 6

Foldable Motorola Razr To Launch February 6
Foldable Motorola Razr pre-orders begin next week, release date now February 6


TechRadar - Published

After its launch was delayed due to 'high demand,' the $1,500 Motorola Razr foldable smartphone finally has a release date

After its launch was delayed due to 'high demand,' the $1,500 Motorola Razr foldable smartphone finally has a release date· Motorola has announced that its new $1,500 Razr foldable smartphone will be available to pre-order...
Business Insider - Published


Foldable Motorola Razr To Launch February 6

Hands on with the foldable Motorola razr

