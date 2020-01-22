A personal health coach for those living with chronic diseases | Priscilla Pemu

There's no shortage of resources to help people change their health behaviors -- but far too often, these resources aren't accessible in underserved communities, says physician Priscilla Pemu.

Enter "culturally congruent coaching," a program Pemu and her team developed to help patients with chronic diseases monitor their health with the assistance of a coach from their community.

Learn more about how this approach transcends language and cultural barriers -- and could potentially transform health care in America.