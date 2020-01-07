Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This little girl’s reaction to a simple act of making a game accessible is priceless.

This little girl’s reaction to a simple act of making a game accessible is priceless.

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
This little girl’s reaction to a simple act of making a game accessible is priceless.

This little girl’s reaction to a simple act of making a game accessible is priceless.

This dad made an accessibility controller to help their child play with their friends 🕹
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DianeJ603

Diane Jenkins RT @Akkivideos: See the reaction of this donkey to see the girl who raised him since he was little 😭😍 https://t.co/q7V2n6xgZg 23 minutes ago

hippiedippydoo2

Breevus&Butthead @LaJa0102 @paulsighmon @mblacksenior @_youreWelcome__ Tell ya what, you have a little girl of your own. When she gr… https://t.co/QOqhHoHQCm 39 minutes ago

johuyik

Jo Huyik RT @idnac4u: Anyone putting a microphone in a child’s face like this deserves every bit of public shame and harassment she’s been getting.… 14 hours ago

idnac4u

Shopgirl 🇺🇸🗣☮️ Anyone putting a microphone in a child’s face like this deserves every bit of public shame and harassment she’s bee… https://t.co/3FVEzs7abk 14 hours ago

sunny28787

Aneesh കുമാർ RT @BBC: ❤️ The reaction when this little girl showed her school friends her new sports blade gives us all the feels. #InternationalFriend… 16 hours ago

JCs_Thug_Appeal

JC's Thug Appeal RT @janetslegacy: WE LOVE THIS! #JanFam @jmr9514 writes: "@JanetJackson has been my mom’s idol since she was a little girl. And for Vale… 23 hours ago

lexgrasty

lexi RT @kaitlynrenea_: so a little girl asked me for a picture at friday night live... and 100% this was my reaction I could have cried. she th… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Toddler Gives Priceless Reaction After Realizing She is Standing by Herself [Video]Toddler Gives Priceless Reaction After Realizing She is Standing by Herself

This little girl was trying to stand by herself. Initially, she held onto her dad's fingers for support. But soon, she mustered the courage to let go of his hands and stood on her wobbly legs for the..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:37Published

'Yes you f***ing dancer!' Scottish girl has hilarious reaction to the best Christmas present [Video]'Yes you f***ing dancer!' Scottish girl has hilarious reaction to the best Christmas present

This little girl has a hilarious reaction to receiving her favourite Nintendo Switch game for Christmas. The clip, filmed on December 25, in Scotland, shows the moment Sophie opened a present from..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.