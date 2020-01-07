This little girl’s reaction to a simple act of making a game accessible is priceless.

This dad made an accessibility controller to help their child play with their friends 🕹

lexi RT @kaitlynrenea_ : so a little girl asked me for a picture at friday night live... and 100% this was my reaction I could have cried. she th… 1 day ago

JC's Thug Appeal RT @janetslegacy : WE LOVE THIS! #JanFam @jmr9514 writes: " @JanetJackson has been my mom’s idol since she was a little girl. And for Vale… 23 hours ago

Aneesh കുമാർ RT @BBC : ❤️ The reaction when this little girl showed her school friends her new sports blade gives us all the feels. #InternationalFriend … 16 hours ago

Shopgirl 🇺🇸🗣☮️ Anyone putting a microphone in a child’s face like this deserves every bit of public shame and harassment she’s bee… https://t.co/3FVEzs7abk 14 hours ago

Jo Huyik RT @idnac4u : Anyone putting a microphone in a child’s face like this deserves every bit of public shame and harassment she’s been getting.… 14 hours ago

Breevus&Butthead @LaJa0102 @paulsighmon @mblacksenior @_youreWelcome__ Tell ya what, you have a little girl of your own. When she gr… https://t.co/QOqhHoHQCm 39 minutes ago

Diane Jenkins RT @Akkivideos : See the reaction of this donkey to see the girl who raised him since he was little 😭😍 https://t.co/q7V2n6xgZg 23 minutes ago