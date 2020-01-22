NewsTalk: Impeachment Trial Begins

Now live in-studio is utica college assistant professor of government and politics... dr. daniel tagliarina... thanks for joining us!!!

We're talking on what we could expect coming into this much anticipated impeachment trial of president trump.

President trump's impeachment trial begins today in washington.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell revealed his organizing resolution today in washington.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell revealed his organizing resolution on monday... setting the initial parameters of the trial.

Today... the senate is expected to adopt the resolution as president trump's impeachment trial begins in earnest.

The house impeached the president last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell will give each side a total of 24 hours to present their arguments in president trump's impeachment trial.

