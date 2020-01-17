Global  

Bill Hemmer debuts new show on Fox News

Bill Hemmer debuts new show on Fox NewsFox News anchor Bill Hemmer&apos; s new show replaces Shepard Smith
Bill Hemmer’s Fox News Show Debut Beats Out CNN Primetime in Monday Ratings

Fox News anchor *Bill Hemmer's* new show debuted with a bang on Monday: 1.8 million total viewers and...
Mediaite - Published

Fox’s Bill Hemmer replaces, but won’t copy, Shepard Smith

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Hemmer is not Shepard Smith, and no one should expect him to be. The...
Seattle Times - Published


tori_rooney_

Tori Rooney .@FoxNews ‘s new 3pm show ‘Bill Hemmer Reports’ debuts now. #FoxNews 2 days ago

Larrybowes2

larry bowes RT @TVNewsHQ: New on Fox News on Monday: • Fox News’ @BillHemmer debuts new show ‘Bill Hemmer Reports’ at 3pm. • And @edhenry joins @Sa… 2 days ago

jxm8016

Joel M 🇺🇸 RT @TVNewsHQ: Watch: Fox News’ ‘America's Newsroom’ says goodbye to @BillHemmer after 12 years — he moves to 3pm from Monday when his new s… 3 days ago


